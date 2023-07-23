WORLD-NEWS-BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY-GET

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, left. and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the State Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19, 2022.

 Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked President Biden for a ride home on Air Force One following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last September, according to British tabloid reports.

The reported request was immediately shut down by the White House, with one source describing the idea as a “non-starter.”