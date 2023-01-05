FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre in central London

 Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre in central London, April 26, 2018.  

 TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

LONDON - Prince Harry said his brother Prince William, now heir to the throne, physically attacked him in a kitchen confrontation in 2019, as the two argued over Harry's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after William called her "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," Harry reportedly said in a new memoir.

The revelation comes from Britain's Guardian newspaper, which obtained a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir, "Spare," set to be released Tuesday. The publisher has gone to extraordinary lengths to keep the book under wraps and has not sent out advance copies to journalists or reviewers.