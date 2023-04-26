BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWSPAPERS

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves the High Court in London, Britain March 28, 2023. 

 HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

LONDON  - Prince Harry's witness statement in the British royal's legal battle with Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm News Group Newspapers (NGN) contains broadsides against the tabloid press and revelations about his family.

The younger son of King Charles is suing the newspaper group at the High Court in London for multiple unlawful acts allegedly committed on behalf of its tabloids, the Sun and now-defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.