LONDON - Prince Harry's witness statement in the British royal's legal battle with Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm News Group Newspapers (NGN) contains broadsides against the tabloid press and revelations about his family.
The younger son of King Charles is suing the newspaper group at the High Court in London for multiple unlawful acts allegedly committed on behalf of its tabloids, the Sun and now-defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.
NGN is seeking to strike out the claims by arguing the prince should have taken action sooner. It also denies anyone from the Sun was involved in any unlawful activity.
Below are the key points in Harry's witness statement, which was released to the media on Tuesday:
THE QUEEN
Harry said that he spoke to his brother Prince William in 2017 about pursuing their phone-hacking claims against NGN to try and "force an apology from Murdoch."
"William was very understanding and supportive and agreed that we needed to do it," Harry said. "He therefore suggested that I seek permission from 'granny'.
"I spoke to (the late Queen Elizabeth) shortly afterwards and said something along the lines of 'are you happy for me to push this forward, do I have your permission?' and she said 'yes'."
CHARLES
Harry said that royal staff did not support his efforts and that, after he sued NGN and fellow newspaper publisher Mirror Group Newspaper in 2019, he was "summoned to Buckingham Palace and specifically told to drop the legal actions."
He said the "demand" to abandon the lawsuits came from his father King Charles and senior royal staff.
WILLIAM
Harry claimed that his brother Prince William - who he said settled his claim against NGN for "a huge sum of money" in 2020, seemingly for going "quietly" - "appeared to know an awful lot more than I did on the subject of phone hacking."
MEGHAN
Harry said Meghan, whom he married in 2018, suffered "a huge amount of harassment, intimidation and racist and sexist abuse at the hands of the tabloid press" from early in their relationship.
He spoke of his anger that "the main culprits of this abuse" were to be invited to their wedding, and told William he wanted "a formal apology from Murdoch before any of his people are allowed anywhere near the wedding."
Harry also said he brought his own lawsuits in part so Meghan was not "on her own" while she was suing publisher Associated Newspapers in a separate case.
JAMES MURDOCH
Harry revealed that he spoke to James Murdoch, Rupert's youngest son, after suing NGN and that "having broken away from the cult that is the Murdoch dynasty, he was starting to show signs that he wanted to do things differently."
"Given that he had broken away from his family's history, and I was about to do the same with mine, I felt that we were kindred spirits of sorts," he added.
THE PRESS
Harry described the tabloid press as "the mothership of online trolling," saying he was exposing alleged media wrongdoing "to save journalism as a profession."
Describing allegations of widespread phone hacking and its concealment, Harry said: "This makes them criminals, not journalists, and the Fourth Estate is too important and rightly powerful to have criminals masquerading as journalists running the show. "
"They have lied under oath, perjured themselves in the process and have proven they’re above the law. Everyone seems to be scared of them, especially politicians."
(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden; Editing by Bernadette Baum)