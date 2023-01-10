Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' displayed at Waterstones bookstore, in London

A staff member unpacks copies of Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' at Waterstones bookstore, in London, Britain, Jan. 10, 2023.

 PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

LONDON - Prince Harry's "Spare" became the UK's fastest selling non-fiction book ever, its publisher said on Tuesday, after days of TV interviews, leaks, and a mistaken early release of the memoir containing intimate revelations about the British royal family.

Harry's book has garnered attention around the world with its disclosures about his personal struggles and its accusations about other royals, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.