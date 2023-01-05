WORLD-NEWS-BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY-GET

LONDON/MADRID — Britain’s Prince Harry says his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry’s American wife, Meghan, in his much-awaited memoir which went on sale days early in Spain on Thursday.

In his book “Spare,” Harry also discloses how the brothers, the sons of King Charles, had begged their father not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, and that he had taken cocaine as a teenager.