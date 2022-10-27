LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry’s memoir will be published on Jan. 10 with the title “Spare” and will tell with “raw unflinching honesty” his journey from “trauma to healing,” publisher Penguin Random House said on Thursday.

The book, which was originally due to be published later this year, will be “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the publisher said.