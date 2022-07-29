The Gorgosaurus - or "fierce lizard" - didn't have to worry about being hunted 77 million years ago when it terrorized the Earth. A cousin of Tyrannosaurus rex, the dinosaur could stretch to 30 feet and weigh as much as three tons. Armed with a mouthful of double-serrated teeth, it had no trouble stabbing and slashing the flesh of its prey.

But a mass extinction event and several ice ages later, a new threat - money - emerged this week to capture one of 20 known skeletons of the apex carnivore, which, like its more famous cousin, stood on two legs and had a pair of tiny arms.