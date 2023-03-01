Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is photographed at his office in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.  

 Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The outspoken prosecutor at the center of one of the most controversial cases of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's first term in office has been suspended for remarks he made about the gender identity of a defendant.

Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna, who has long criticized the office's handling of the Hannah Tubbs case, was suspended for five days without pay last week because he repeatedly referred to Tubbs, who is transgender, by male pronouns in meetings and during court hearings in early 2022, records show.