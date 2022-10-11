Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Tuesday that prosecutors have dropped the criminal case against Adnan Syed, asserting that the subject of the true-crime podcast "Serial" had been "wrongly convicted."
"The case is over," Mosby said at a news conference. "What I'm saying is that he's been wrongly convicted."
The move comes after a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge had vacated Syed's conviction at prosecutors' request, giving them 30 days to decide whether to retry the man who had spent the past 23 years in custody. At the time, Mosby said she was waiting on DNA testing to make a decision. She said Tuesday that the results came back and found no trace of Syed's DNA.
The attorney representing the family of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, who Syed had previously been charged with killing, said in a statement Tuesday that his clients learned about the dismissal through media accounts and without an opportunity to appear in court.
"All this family ever wanted was answers and a voice," said Steve Kelly, the attorney. "Today's actions robbed them of both."
Mosby said she personally reached out to Kelly to inform Lee's family of the DNA findings and her decision to dismiss.
Erica Suter, Syed's attorney, celebrated the decision.
"The DNA results confirmed what we have already known and what underlies all of the current proceedings: that Adnan is innocent and lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit," Suter said in a statement.
Syed was convicted in 2000 for the killing of Lee, his ex-girlfriend, and sentenced to life in prison. The case drew widespread attention after it was featured on "Serial" in 2014.
Syed had long fought for a new trial, and prosecutors had opposed him. Then, in September, Mosby's office asked a judge to vacate his conviction, saying prosecutors had lost confidence in the conviction and identified other possible suspects. Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn granted that request, but Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother, appealed the decision.
Kelly said the appeal was based on "violations of [Lee's] family's right to meaningfully participate" in the hearing at which Syed's conviction was vacated. Young Lee appeared virtually and spoke at the hearing, saying prosecutors' move had left him feeling "betrayed." Kelly had complained that the family was not given adequate notice of the hearing.
Mosby said Tuesday that the appeal was now "moot," though Suter had cautioned in her statement that "the proceedings are not completely over." Syed had been on house arrest since his conviction was vacated.
Rabia Chaudry, a close family friend of Syed who had long advocated for his innocence, said Tuesday that her prayers had been answered now that Syed can return home "with his dignity and reputation restored."
"I want to say to Adnan that I love you little brother, and I can't wait for the world to get to know you," she said in a statement that also called for Hae Min Lee's killer to be arrested. "You deserve everything good in this life and the next."