Tanner Cook

Tanner Cook, 21, was shot April 2, 2023, at a Virginia mall after trying to pull a prank on a person there for his YouTube page.  

 Family photo

The top prosecutor in Loudoun County said Friday that she had reviewed video of a YouTube prankster playing a joke on a man who then shot him at the Dulles Town Center mall, and could not rule out charging the prankster with a crime - drawing a rebuke from the shooting victim's father.

Jeramy Cook, the father of 21-year-old YouTuber Tanner Cook, said it showed "partiality in the law" and "mob rule" that Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj would even consider a case against his son. He added that he has received scornful messages on social media from people who say that the YouTube comedian was harassing people for online clicks and deserved to get shot.