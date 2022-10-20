Bees

Rorie Woods and a sheriff's deputy grapple over a box full of bees at an eviction site in Hampden County, Mass., on Oct. 12. 

 Hampden County Sheriff's Office

Wanting to stop sheriff's deputies from carrying out a court-ordered eviction last week, Rorie Woods turned to a "dangerous weapon," authorities said.

Woods allegedly pulled up to the home where the eviction was taking place, got out of her SUV and walked back to the flatbed trailer she had towed to the tony neighborhood in Longmeadow, Mass., a town of nearly 16,000 on the Connecticut state line.