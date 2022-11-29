JAMAICA-MUSHROOMS/

TREASURE BEACH, Jamaica — A new group of Jamaican resorts is promoting tourism that offers mystical experiences and stress relief through “magic mushrooms,” as the Caribbean nation seeks to develop a niche industry in natural psychedelics.

While mushrooms containing the psychoactive compound psilocybin remain illegal in most parts of Europe and the United States, Jamaica’s government has never outlawed the hallucinogenic fungus and is now cultivating investors in efforts to build up its psychedelics industry, which according to one estimate could be worth $8 billion globally by 2028.