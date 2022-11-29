TREASURE BEACH, Jamaica — A new group of Jamaican resorts is promoting tourism that offers mystical experiences and stress relief through “magic mushrooms,” as the Caribbean nation seeks to develop a niche industry in natural psychedelics.
While mushrooms containing the psychoactive compound psilocybin remain illegal in most parts of Europe and the United States, Jamaica’s government has never outlawed the hallucinogenic fungus and is now cultivating investors in efforts to build up its psychedelics industry, which according to one estimate could be worth $8 billion globally by 2028.
Jamaica now has at least four psilocybin-focused resorts, three of which opened in recent years as the government has warmed to psychedelics and encouraged private investment in the sector.
Officials at Jamaica Promotions Corporation, a state agency that promotes business opportunities, see psychedelics as a way to expand the country’s tourism industry.
“The opportunity is there,” said Gabriel Heron, the agency’s Vice President of Marketing, in an interview. “How we position this particular tourism experience will more than likely be aligned with the health and wellness industry.”
At MycoMeditations, a psychedelic retreat in the town of Treasure Beach on Jamaica’s south coast, guests pay as much as $23,500 for a week-long experience involving three dosing sessions.
“I emerged feeling what love is for the first time in my life,” said Dean, 41, who lives in South Carolina and works in the software industry. He attended two one-week MycoMeditations programs, and asked to be identified only by his first name.
“What I learned in that week in that retreat would have taken ten years of talk therapy,” he said, describing a “euphoric, blissful, hopeful” experience in which colors were more vibrant and his body seemed to be releasing deep emotions.
The use of psilocybin to treat mental health problems such as anxiety or depression is still being studied in clinical trials. Side effects can include panic, fear, and nausea, as well as subsequent “flashback” reactions, according to U.S. and Canadian health authorities.
During MycoMeditation sessions, visitors lie on recliners or yoga mats, listening to music. Groups of up to 12 people, mainly Americans, later describe their experiences in a group setting with therapists and counselors.
Almost half of visitors describe having a “mystical experience” and notice a reduction in stress, said Justin Townsend, CEO of MycoMeditations, which grows its own mushrooms.
MycoMeditations decides on dosing after deliberating as a team, which includes U.S.-licensed staff, and make decisions based on criteria such as a client’s mental health condition.
Staff are trained to spot the signs of a bad trip, and can guide them with a therapeutic touch, Townsend said.
“It’s just absolutely incredible when you see people with 20, 30 years of anxiety and it’s just gone,” he said.
Dr. Matthew Johnson, a professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said in an interview that he believes psilocybin may work by allowing the flow of different thoughts and emotions, which can help people get out of negative mental ruts that are linked to problems including depression and addiction.