BuzzFeed News, a pioneering digital news site that won a Pulitzer Prize and stirred controversy by publishing the infamous Steele dossier, said Thursday it will close after 12 years.

In a staff memo, Jonah Peretti, the site's co-founder and chief executive, said his company would lay off 15 percent of its employees and begin shuttering BuzzFeed News, which was started in late 2011 as an adjunct to BuzzFeed, a site that specializes in creating more frivolous content such as viral "listicles" about celebrities and popular culture.