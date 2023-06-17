ENTER-TV-METZ-COLUMN-1-MCT

Twelve “celebronauts” compete to see if they could survive on Mars in the reality series "Stars on Mars."  

 Brook Rushton/Fox/TNS

I’m not usually drawn to reality TV. But when New Hampshire physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein mentioned that she was watching the Fox series “Stars on Mars,” which premiered earlier this month, my interest was piqued.

The premise is “Big Brother” meets the 2015 Matt Damon sci-fi survivalist drama “The Martian.”