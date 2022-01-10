LONDON — Buckingham Palace unveiled its plans Monday for throwing the British monarch a big bash to celebrate her unprecedented 70 years on the throne, and it put pudding, pageantry and street parties at the heart of the celebrations.
On Feb. 6, Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to celebrate seven decades of wearing the crown — and the United Kingdom is getting ready to raise a toast to the only monarch most Britons have ever known.
To kick things off, the country will dedicate a new dessert to its 95-year-old queen after a nationwide cooking competition.
Buckingham Palace on Monday announced a full lineup of events to mark the Platinum Jubilee, which started immediately with an invitation to the British public to create a pudding in tribute to the queen’s long reign.
Royal-inspired dishes can go on to become national favorites. After the queen’s coronation in 1953, florist and author Constance Spry and Cordon Bleu chef Rosemary Hume came up with “coronation chicken” to mark the event — a cold chicken salad dish or sandwich filler with a mayonnaise sauce that has remained popular. Victoria sponge cake was named after Queen Victoria, the current queen’s great-great-grandmother, who, until 2015, was the longest-reigning British monarch.
The royal pudding competition is for any British resident who is at least 8 years old. It will be judged by Mary Berry, the queen of television baking; Monica Galetti, a judge from the MasterChef cooking show; and Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan. Five finalists will whip up their creations at a live event in March at the upmarket London department store Fortnum & Mason.
There is no rule book for how to celebrate a British monarch’s 70 years on the throne, but the idea of a baking competition seemed to go down well. The Times of London said in an editorial, “British food has historically received a bad rap, but there is one culinary tradition in which everyone can surely agree that Britain reigns supreme: puddings.”