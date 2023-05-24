FILE PHOTO: Tina Turner performs a song during the German record awards "Echo" in Hamburg

Tina Turner performs a song during the German record awards "Echo" in Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2000. 

 REUTERS/Christian Charisius/File Photo

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.