Harrison Ford in " Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." 

 Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Hollywood's favorite hunky archaeology professor and globe-trotting antiquities vigilante has returned.

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who created and directed the first four Indiana Jones films, have passed the torch for the last installment, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," to director James Mangold ("Logan," "Ford v Ferrari"). He serves up a flesh-and-blood cartoon with plenty of thrills and laughs and even a bit of pathos. As Phoebe Waller-Bridge, playing Indiana's mischievous goddaughter Helena Shaw, says after goading him back into adventurer mode: "Indiana Jones is back in the saddle, going out with a bang!"