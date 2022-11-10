U.S. Rep. Val Demings

U.S. Rep. Val Demings waves a flag during the Come Out With Pride Parade in downtown Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Thousands lined the streets for the yearly event supporting inclusion. 

 Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Openly transgender people won elections in unexpected areas across the U.S. in what one organization is calling a “rainbow wave.”

They “shatter(ed) lavender ceilings” in states such as Alaska, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Montana, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.