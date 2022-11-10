Openly transgender people won elections in unexpected areas across the U.S. in what one organization is calling a “rainbow wave.”
They “shatter(ed) lavender ceilings” in states such as Alaska, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Montana, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.
The organization describes itself as “the only national organization dedicated to electing openly LGBTQ people” with the goal of furthering “equality at all levels of government.”
A lavender ceiling is “a glass ceiling specifically imposed on LGBTQ people: an unofficial upper limit to their professional advancement,” according to an entry in the Gender & Sexuality section of dictionary.com.
“Lavender ceilings are the result of systemic bias and discrimination against LGBTQ people in the workplace and in society more broadly,” the entry says.
At least 340 openly LGBTQ candidates have won so far in the midterms, which is the most in U.S. history, Victory Fund said in a news release.
In many cases, they did so in the face of aggressive anti-LGBTQ — and especially anti-trans — campaigns, the organization said.
A report by the Human Rights Campaign found that in the final weeks of the election, extremist candidates and anti-LGBTQ organizations spent tens of millions of dollars on attack ads against transgender youth.
Trans rights were on the ballot more than ever this year, according to a national trans legislation tracker. It found that 171 anti-trans bills were introduced in 33 states, with 26 of those passing, 20 failing and 125 still active.
LGBTQ Victory Fund expects more wins in the coming days in races that haven’t been called yet. A “historic” 1,065 openly LGBTQ people ran for office this year, the organization said in the release.
The country would have to elect 35,000 more openly LGBTQ candidates to reach “equitable representation,” according to the Victory Fund’s Institute, which is “a census of LGBTQ elected officials nationwide.”
The institute keeps track of LGBTQ elected officials and candidates running for office and keeps tabs on representation compared with the rest of the U.S. population.
Mayor Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, released a statement:
“Tonight’s Rainbow Wave is a clear rebuke to the increased homophobia and transphobia sweeping our communities — and proves voters want to elect qualified LGBTQ leaders,” Parker said. “With so much at stake this election, from the future of marriage equality to abortion, LGBTQ candidates’ grit and exceptional grassroots support is paying off.”
Who’s who among transgender midterm winners:
- James Roesener became the first openly trans man to be elected to a state legislature in the U.S. He won New Hampshire’s 22nd State House District, Ward 8. Before his win, there were eight openly trans state legislators in the entire country, and none of them are trans men. There are six openly trans men serving in elected office in total.
- Zooey Zephyr became Montana’s first openly trans woman in the state’s legislature. She won Montana’s 100th State House District.
- SJ Howell became the first nonbinary person elected to the state legislature in Montana. Howell was leading with 73% of the vote for Montana’s 95th State House District, according to Missoula County election results.
- Leigh Finke became the first trans person elected to the Minnesota state legislature. She won the state representative seat for House District 66A with 81% of the vote.
- Mauree Turner was reelected to their Oklahoma House District 88 seat. They were the first nonbinary person elected to any state legislature.
- Evelyn Rios Stafford was reelected to her post as justice of the peace in Arkansas with 79% of the vote. She was the first openly trans person elected to office in Arkansas history.
