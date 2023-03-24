A group of police officers are suing rap artist Afroman for featuring footage of their 2022 raid on his Ohio home in several music videos and on social media.

Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office filed the lawsuit last month, alleging the use of the video was a “malicious” act that tarnished their reputations. As a result they have faced “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule,” and “humiliation,” according to the suit.