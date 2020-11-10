A trove of 240 rare books worth over $3.3 million have been returned to their owners after they were stolen in London by a gang of Romanian men who abseiled down from a warehouse ceiling to avoid setting off alarms. The men, who were jailed in Britain last month, were dubbed the "Mission: Impossible" gang by UK media because of their acrobatic technique, reminiscent of a famous scene in the 1996 movie in which Tom Cruise is lowered into a vault on a rope.
Rare books returned to owners after 'Mission: Impossible' burglary in UK
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
