Rare two-headed turtle with six legs hatches in Massachusetts nesting site By Karina Mazhukhina The Charlotte Observer Oct 12, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save “No, you are not seeing double,” Cape Wildlife Center said on Instagram.That’s because it’s actually a two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle with six legs, according to the Massachusetts nonprofit vet clinic.The rare turtle hatched at “a protected nesting site in Barnstable” and was brought to the clinic for assessment just over two weeks ago, wildlife officials said.“Similar to conjoined twins in human(s), they share parts of their body but also have some parts that are independent,” officials said.The condition is called bicephaly, “a rare anomaly that can occur from both genetic and environmental factors that influence an embryo during development.”“Animals with this rare condition don’t always survive very long or live a good quality of life,” the clinic said, “but these two have given us reason to be optimistic.”Both heads are “very alert and active,” according to wildlife officials.Each head has control of three legs while moving and swimming, and X-rays showed that the turtle has two spines “that fuse further down the body.”Veterinarians conducted a barium test to get certain areas of the body to show up better on an X-ray and found that each turtle has a separate gastrointestinal tract, wildlife officials said.The right side of the turtle “appears to be slightly more developed,” but they continue to eat, digest and gain weight each day.“It is impossible to get inside the heads of these two, but it appears that they work together to navigate their environment,” officials said.A swim test revealed that they coordinate their bodies while swimming to come up to the surface for air.The turtle will undergo a CT scan when it’s a bit bigger, which will help vets better understand what “internal structures they share,” wildlife officials said.One-headed diamondback terrapins live for about “25 to 40 years in the wild” — but only one to two percent of hatchlings “make it to adulthood,” according to BBC Wildlife Magazine.They can be found in “salt marshes, wetlands, mangrove swamps, estuaries, lagoons and tidal creeks,” the magazine said.Hundreds of eerie 3-eyed tadpole shrimp emerge after monsoon fills Arizona monument‘Goose capturer’ admits mom warned him he’d get in trouble, Texas game wardens sayAngry bee swarm ‘severely’ sting rancher, trap him on bulldozer, Texas officials say Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular 25 years after Bahre brought NASCAR to NH, the town that lost its races still waits for what may never come Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view Al Capone’s granddaughter hopes auction reveals human side of America’s notorious gangster Archeologists find rare 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel: 'It was pretty comfortable' Bobby Flay set to depart Food Network after 27 years Single California lottery ticket wins $700M Powerball jackpot What to know ahead of Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III Goodbye Bond, hello Walk of Fame star for Daniel Craig Biodiversity guru Thomas Lovejoy warns of peril to Amazon forest's 'living library' Slapping teachers — latest Tik Tok challenge — has educators on edge Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email