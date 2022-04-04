When the Golden Raspberry Awards — a satirical honor also known as the Razzies — responded to the news of Bruce Willis’s aphasia diagnosis by rescinding Willis’s recent prize for bad acting, they also made an attempt at reparation for a much older affront. The Razzies took back one of their very first nominations: Shelley Duvall’s 1981 “Worst Actress” nod for her performance as Wendy Torrance in the now-classic horror film “The Shining.”
In a statement explaining the decision, the organization said: “We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production.” Earlier this year, in an interview with Vulture, Mo Murphy, co-founder of the Razzies, said she regretted the pick: “Knowing the backstory and the way that Stanley Kubrick kind of pulverized her,” Murphy said, “I would take that back.”
Duvall played the petrified wife of Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a writer who takes a job as offseason caretaker at the secluded Overlook Hotel, loses his mind and proceeds to try to murder his wife and son (Danny Lloyd).
The 1980 film has garnered acclaim since its original mixed reception — it even ranks 29th on the American Film Institute’s ranking of the “100 Most Thrilling American Films.” But in the years since the film’s release, the toxic conditions surrounding Duvall’s performance have come to light. Footage from “Making ‘The Shining,’” a short documentary filmed by Kubrick’s then-17-year-old daughter, Vivian, and a 2021 interview with Duvall in the Hollywood Reporter, revealed an abusive environment in which Kubrick tried to keep his lead actress in a constant state of panic and made horror a reality by berating and alienating her on set.
The Razzies’ decision to revoke Duvall’s nomination fits into a wider conversation about the dangers and drawbacks of method acting, which often entails actors seeking complete emotional identification with a character — sometimes through extreme means.
The decision to rescind the Razzie nomination also comes as Hollywood is reckoning with the politics of misfired jokes, with comedians such as Amy Schumer apologizing for racist jokes, and Eddie Murphy expressing remorse for making hurtful homophobic cracks in the past.
Founded by UCLA film school graduates John Wilson and Murphy in 1981, the Razzies give annual awards for “worst of” categories, voted on by the group’s members, described as “spanning almost every continent and 49 U.S. states, except one of the Carolinas.” The awards are given — and typically received — in good humor.