While preparing a Christmas-themed dinner party in 2015, Julia Georgallis brainstormed ideas for eco-friendly meals. As people chopped trees outside to prepare for the holidays, Georgallis developed a plan: She could incorporate her already-purchased Christmas tree into the dishes.

So Georgallis added a few spruce tree needles to a frozen custard. When she tasted the ice cream hours later, she was elated by the spruce flavor enhancing the vanilla.