US-NEWS-TV-REALHOUSEWIVES-SHAH-MCT

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah was sentenced to prison Friday.

 Chad Kirkland/Bravo/TNS

Prosecutors wanted “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah to spend a decade in federal prison after leading a years-long telemarketing scheme that scammed Americans nationwide, including many older individuals, officials said.

Judge Sidney Stein of the Southern District of New York issued her a slightly lesser sentence of 6-1/2 years in federal prison on Friday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.