Reddit shut down its popular but controversial forum devoted to supporting President Donald Trump on Monday, following years in which the social media company tried but often failed to control the racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, glorification of violence and conspiracy theories that flourished there.
The move against r/The_Donald, as the forum was known, came after its volunteer moderators and much of the community had left in recent months, moving to a website that mimics Reddit's system of conversation and user voting on content but appears to have fewer rules. It is just one of several alternative social media sites, such as Gab and Parler, that have emerged in recent years, portraying themselves as freewheeling alternatives to more mainstream platforms.
The move by Reddit comes amid a broader crackdown by technology companies, including Twitter and Facebook, to try to rein in hateful, deceptive and other problematic content on their platforms, typically after high-profile scandals prompted action. Reddit also implemented its first policy banning hate speech on Monday and closed about 2,000 individual forums, what the company calls "subreddits." The company already had a policy against "divisive language" in advertising.
Most of the closed subreddits already had become dormant while others, like r/The_Donald, had histories of policy violations. Reddit also closed the left-wing r/ElChapoTrapHouse on Monday for violating platform rules.
Chief executive Steve Huffman, who also is a co-founder of the site, said in announcing the move against r/The_Donald: "All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity."
In a call with reporters, he added that the decision to close r/The_Donald and other politically themed subreddits was "absolutely not" related to the views aired on them. Numerous conservative forums remain active, and some liberal ones also were closed on Monday for policy violations, he said.
"It's one of the founding principles of Reddit to foster [political] discussion," Huffman said in the call with reporters.
The company's general counsel, Benjamin Lee, said in the same call, "There's a home on Reddit for supporters of Donald Trump. . . . We're not the ones who shut down the community. The moderators are the ones who shut down that community."