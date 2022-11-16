nasa

Artemis I, NASA’s Space Launch System rocket with the unmanned Orion spacecraft aboard, blasts off from Launch Pad 39B on Wednesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

 Jonathan Newton/Washington Post photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It’s the rocket that critics love to hate, derided as too expensive, dismissed as antiquated, ridiculed as a vehicle better suited for creating jobs in key congressional districts than exploring the cosmos.

But in the wee hours on Wednesday, NASA’s Space Launch System rocket put on a spectacular show, quieting critics, at least for the moment, with a gush of fire that lit up Florida’s Space Coast as the rocket thundered through the clouds and propelled the first spacecraft designed to fly humans to the moon since the Apollo era.