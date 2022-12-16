An abandoned phone booth

An abandoned phone booth along a roadside in the small town of Petrolia, Calif., in August. 

 Melina Mara/Washington Post

A visit to Iffy Books in Philadelphia might feel like wandering through a time portal.

Attached to the wall outside the store entrance, shoppers will find a shiny silver-and-black oblong box with a coin slot: a working pay phone. But in this case, no quarters are required. Any call in the United States will be free.