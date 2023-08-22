ENTER-TV-BARRYMORE-RAPP-INTERVIEW-GET

Drew Barrymore attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26 in New York City. 

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/TNS

Drew Barrymore was escorted off stage during an interview event in New York City on Monday evening when a man tried to approach her.

And one of the heroes of the day was none other than Barrymore's interview subject, actor and singer Reneé Rapp, who quickly rushed the talk show host and "Charlie's Angels" actor backstage.