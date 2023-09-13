Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was ejected from the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver this week after she was accused of vaping, singing, recording the show and being disruptive during the performance.
An incident report obtained by the Colorado Sun says that two patrons were reprimanded and then escorted from the premises for “causing a disturbance” during the musical Sunday night at the city-owned Buell Theatre.
The incident report, which does not name the people involved, says the patrons were “issued a warning” during intermission after three complaints were made by other patrons about their behavior.
Surveillance footage from the theater published by KUSA, an NBC affiliate in Denver, appears to show Boebert and a man being escorted from their seats. In the hall, Boebert is seen rebuking an usher, at one point giving him the middle finger.
As they were being escorted from the premises, according to the incident report, the pair made statements such as: “Do you know who I am?” and “I am on the board” and “I will be contacting the mayor.”
Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the incident and stayed in the lobby until the pair left the venue, the report says.
Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, confirmed to The Washington Post that the congresswoman was escorted out of the performance, but he disputed the alleged behavior cited by the venue.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice,” he said in a statement. Sexton noted that the Denver Post, the first to report the story, has reviewed the show as “zany,” “outrageous” and a “lusty riot.”
Sexton denied that Boebert was vaping during “Beetlejuice,” saying that heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes were used during the show, so there might have been “a misunderstanding from someone sitting near her.”
Boebert said on X, formerly Twitter, that she “did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”
“Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!” she wrote.