Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are calling it quits.
The singer, 51, and former Yankees slugger, 45, have broken off their engagement after four years together, an unidentified source told People.com.
“This has been a long time coming,” the source said.
The New York power couple announced their engagement in March 2019 after two years of dating.
“She said yes,” Rodriguez gushed in an Instagram post at the time that included a photo of J.Lo’s hand wearing a giant ring.
The couple appeared to put their wedding plans on hold amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,”she told Elle.
“We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it,” she said.
Lopez also told Allure magazine last month that she and the slugger tried therapy during the pandemic lockdown.
“We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she explained. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”
A-Rod posted an Instagram pic Friday showing himself alone on a boat off the coast of Miami.
“Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie,” he wrote in the caption.
He posted a photo of himself with Lopez two weeks ago along with line, “Missing this girl.”
Lopez has been in the Dominican Republic filming a movie.