WASHINGTON, D.C. — Highest poverty rate; dead last in health care; highest infant mortality rate — just a few of the data points in a recent study which ranks Mississippi as the worst state in the U.S. in which to raise a family.

The study, compiled by Washington, D.C.-based financial site WalletHub, examined the 50 states across several categories, including health & safety, education, affordability and socioeconomics, with multiple metrics compiled within each category. Mississippi did not score particularly well in any of them.