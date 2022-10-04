ENTER-JOHNSON-GOSSIP-COLUMN-GET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in 2021, in Tampa.

 Kevin C. Cox/TNS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, each have hired divorce lawyers, Page Six reported Tuesday.

Tabloid reports over the past several weeks said the two have been living apart after an argument. The reason for the dispute isn't known, but Bundchen reportedly is upset, in part, about Brady's decision to renounce his retirement and return to the NFL for a 23rd season.