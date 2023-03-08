PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Third Round

Tiger Woods tees off for the start of his third round of The Genesis Invitational on Saturday in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Woods shot a four-under 67 on Saturday and stands at three-under for the tourney, which concludes today.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Tiger Woods and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman appear to have split up, and a legal battle could ensue.

Us Weekly and TMZ reported Wednesday that Herman wants a court to void a non-disclosure agreement that Woods required her to sign when they became a couple in 2017. In her court filing, a copy of which both outlets obtained, Herman said the Speak Out Act gives her the right to talk.