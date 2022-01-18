Historians have spent almost 80 years puzzling over how Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her family were discovered by Nazi authorities in the Netherlands. Now, a group of researchers led by a former FBI agent say they may have identified the individual who betrayed them.
The most likely scenario, according to the cold case team, was that Arnold van den Bergh, a Jewish notary, tipped off authorities to the Frank family's hiding place in a secret annex of a building in Amsterdam.
Though they didn't present any direct evidence, the researchers suggested that van den Bergh may have been privy to lists of addresses where Jewish people had been hiding through his work on a Jewish council, and that he may have divulged the information to protect his own family.
The researchers also identified a typed copy of an anonymous note sent to Otto Frank, Anne's father, overlooked in previous investigations, that named the Franks' betrayer as Van den Bergh.
The Frank family hid alongside a handful of others, concealed behind a bookcase for about two years, to protect themselves from persecution. They were discovered in a police raid on Aug. 4, 1944. Anne was taken to Auschwitz and later to the Bergen-Belsen camp, where she and her elder sister Margot died in 1945 - just months before World War II ended.
Otto Frank was the only member of the family still alive when Auschwitz was liberated by Soviet troops. He later published his daughter's chronicles, which have since been translated into more than 70 languages.
Like millions of Americans, Vincent Pankoke read Anne's diary as a middle school student. He went on to work as a career investigator with the FBI, uncovering Colombian drug cartels and retracing the movements of the 9/11 hijackers. Now in retirement in Florida, he has been trying to crack the historic Frank case. Since 2016, he has looked for clues in the Netherlands, using modern artificial intelligence software to cross-reference millions of documents - police reports, lists of Nazi spies, investigative files - to find connections and new leads.
In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" show on Sunday, he called the secret annex "the most visited crime scene in the world," with millions trying to learn more about the Holocaust and Anne.
"The team and I sat down and we compiled a list of ways in which the annex could have been compromised," he said. They considered more than 30 suspects in 20 different scenarios before focusing on Van den Bergh as the most likely culprit.
Pankoke acknowledged to CBS it was a "circumstantial case," but nonetheless added, "with all the evidence that we obtained, I think it's pretty convincing."