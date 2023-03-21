During a visit to a small museum in Rindge, New Hampshire, two Gloucester, Massachusetts researchers identified a sculpture on display as a work by Leonard Craske (1880-1950), the sculptor who created Gloucester's renowned Fishermen's Monument, nearly a century ago.

Terry Weber Mangos, leader of the Gloucester400+ Stories Project, and Jim Clark visited the Peter J. Booras Museum to conduct research for an upcoming story about Craske, his life, sculptures and other achievements.