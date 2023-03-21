During a visit to a small museum in Rindge, New Hampshire, two Gloucester, Massachusetts researchers identified a sculpture on display as a work by Leonard Craske (1880-1950), the sculptor who created Gloucester's renowned Fishermen's Monument, nearly a century ago.
Terry Weber Mangos, leader of the Gloucester400+ Stories Project, and Jim Clark visited the Peter J. Booras Museum to conduct research for an upcoming story about Craske, his life, sculptures and other achievements.
In 1922, the London-born Craske won a competition to design the Fishermen's Monument as part of Gloucester's 300th commemoration. His design depicted a fisherman at the wheel of a sailing vessel, inspired by an Augustus Buhler (1853-1920) painting.
The object of Mangos' and Clark's initial research was to view and learn about one of Craske's other pieces. They learned the statue "Ecce Homo" was located at a small museum at Cathedral of the Pines, operated by a nonprofit foundation. The Rindge museum honors the military service and sacrifice of American men and women. The property is also home to an outdoor sanctuary overlooking Mount Monadnock. It was founded by the Sloane family at the end of World War II in honor of Sanderson Sloane, a son who died when his plane was shot down over Germany in 1944.
"Near the end of his life, Leonard Craske visited the Cathedral of the Pines and was so touched by his experience and the spiritual majesty of the site that just before his passing, he donated his bronze 'Ecce Homo' statue to the museum," noted Mangos. "The museum was kind enough to offer us a private tour to view this statue."
"Ecce Homo" means "behold the man" in Latin.
Gretchen Ziegler, a trustee of Cathedral of the Pines, said the statue is one of the museum's main attractions.
"Craske was commissioned by the federal government to create this statue as a World War I memorial and this was his model. It's the figure of Christ on the cross looking down at a soldier at his feet who has wounds that are the same as his. You can't tell which side for whom the soldier fought. He wears the same metal helmet with a small brim but no insignia to tell what his rank was," said Ziegler. "For some reason, Craske did not like the location planned for it in Washington, D.C., and he never made the full-size statue."
According to the recollections of museum staff, one day Craske had his driver take him out for a ride when they came to Cathedral of the Pines.
"Craske was older and not well. He met Douglas Sloane, the property owner who set up a memorial to his son shot down in World War II. And from the story we know, he went home and signed over the rights to the statue and the mold to Cathedral of the Pines, and he died shortly after," said Ziegler.
While Clark and Ziegler were in discussion about the Ecce Homo statue, Mangos began to browse the collection. She noticed a statue, about 4 feet tall, depicting a World War I "doughboy" soldier titled "Over There." Ziegler recalled that the statue had been given to the museum about a decade ago but there was no museum label to identify the sculptor.
Mangos questioned whether the statue also could have been sculpted by Craske. Clark got down on the floor to search the base of the artwork, which was partly obscured by a table. There he found Craske's signature. It was a smaller version of Craske's monumental "Doughboy" war memorial in Amesbury.
"Now Leonard Craske will get his due recognition as the sculptor of this statue, and we're honored to contribute to his legacy," said Mangos.
The Gloucester400+ Stories Project aims to tell the stories of a cross-section of residents in recognition of Gloucester's 400+ commemoration. To learn more about events related to the city's quadricentennial throughout the year, visit www.gloucesterma400.org.