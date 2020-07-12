‘Fitting end’ to marriage, Depp tells court
Movie star Johnny Depp told London’s High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a “fitting end to the relationship.” Giving evidence over four days in his libel action against Britain’s Sun newspaper, which labeled him a wife-beater, Depp has faced allegations that he physically attacked Heard on at least 14 occasions during a three-year period from 2013.
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera presumed drowned
Former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen.
Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the television series until 2015, was last seen on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey.
‘Batman’ to get new spinoff police TV series
The “Batman” universe is expanding, with a TV series set in Gotham City’s police department that will explore corruption, streaming platform HBO Max said on Friday.
HBO Max said the original drama series would be produced by Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie “The Batman” that stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader with no special superpowers.
Lack of insurance threatens supply of Hollywood films, TV shows in 2021
Insurers have largely stopped covering independent film and television productions against the risk of COVID-19 illness, a shift that threatens the supply of new entertainment in 2021, Hollywood producers, insurers and industry experts said. Thousands of shoots around the world shut down abruptly in March as the novel coronavirus spread and governments imposed lockdowns.
Battle of Britain flypast marks Vera Lynn funeral
A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flew past the funeral of Vera Lynn on Friday, honoring a singer who became a symbol of hope during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic before her death last month at 103. Known as the Forces’ Sweetheart, Lynn died surrounded by family after a lifetime in which she recorded such songs as “The White Cliffs of Dover” and “We’ll Meet Again.”
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and son test positive for COVID-19
Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s best known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 together with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, they said late on Saturday. Both were admitted to the same private hospital