Hollywood producers, union to meet after vote authorizing strike
Camera operators, make-up artists and other behind-the-scenes workers on Hollywood films and television shows voted resoundingly to authorize a strike if they cannot reach agreement with producers on a new contract, their union said on Monday. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said that 90% of its members cast ballots and more than 98% of the votes returned were in favor of authorizing a strike.
HBO Max sharpens prices for European launch, adds more countries
HBO Max is stepping up the competition on prices with Netflix and Disney for the streaming service's upcoming European launch, and adding more countries to its launch slate. The service, owned by AT&T Inc, will initially be available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra from Oct. 26, followed by 21 more countries over the next year, up from its previous plans to launch in 14 countries.
Russian actor blasts off to attempt a world first: a movie in space
A Russian actress and a film director blasted off for the International Space Station on Tuesday, beating Tom Cruise in the race to shoot the first movie in space. The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is set to dock at 1212 GMT at the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km).
Spanish court backs Shakira's tax claim, criminal case still pending
A Spanish administrative court has ordered tax authorities to reimburse Colombian singer Shakira, court officials and lawyers said on Monday, while a separate criminal lawsuit she faces over $16.8 million tax dispute continues. Shakira's legal team did not specify how much money she would get back, however, or when the decision was made.
Britney Spears thanks FreeBritney movement for its 'constant resilience'
Britney Spears on Monday thanked the fans who have conducted a long campaign to end her conservatorship. Spears, 39, made the comments on Twitter following a court ruling last week that suspended her father as the controller of her business affairs and set a November date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-long legal arrangement entirely.
Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture
Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday. The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called "Peaches Pre-Rolls" are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, the company said.
Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year
Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury next June, becoming the British music festival's youngest-ever solo headliner, organizers said on Monday. The 19-year-old hitmaker, who sings the theme tune for the latest James Bond movie "No Time To Die," performed at the festival's Other Stage in 2019, the last time the major greenfield music event was held.
Private collection tells story of Egypt's cinematic heyday
In a small apartment-turned-museum in the northern city of Alexandria, 72-year-old Makram Salama's cluttered collection of negatives, posters and projectors traces the history of Egyptian cinema through its 20th century heyday. The collection started with photos and posters from his hometown in southern Egypt where he worked in a sugar cane factory, and grew to include thousands of items picked up from production companies and others who abandoned them as they switched to digital film.