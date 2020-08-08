U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five women
Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Thursday. Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said on Thursday it expects all its international theaters to resume operations in the next two to three weeks, while two-thirds or more of its U.S. theaters are set to reopen later this month. Movie theaters across the world were shuttered since mid-March when several countries imposed strict lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey, the actress who starred opposite Patrick Swayze in romantic drama “Dirty Dancing,” will appear in a sequel to the classic 1987 movie, the studio behind the film announced on Thursday. Grey also will serve as an executive producer on the film, which will be directed by “Warm Bodies” director Jonathan Levine, said Jon Feltheimer, chief executive of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
MTV’s Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show due to coronavirus
MTV has abandoned the idea of holding its Video Music Awards show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus epidemic. The VMA show on Aug. 30, which traditionally features live performances from music’s biggest stars, will instead go ahead with some artists performing at outdoor locations, MTV and the Barclays Center arena said on Friday.
R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon’s streaming service
Grammy-winning R&B star Lizzo has signed a deal to produce television programming for Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video streaming service, the singer announced on Thursday. The 32-year-old singer of “Good as Hell” and “Juice” had a breakout year in 2019 with hit songs and an appearance in the movie “Hustlers.”
— Reuters