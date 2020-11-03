Kanye West votes for himself after erratic campaign
Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a longshot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.
The singer and fashion designer tweeted that he was “voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust ... me.”
Britney Spears tells worried fans ‘I’m fine’
Pop star Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is “the happiest I’ve ever been.”
Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram video in which she addressed persistent reports that she was not doing well.
Johnny Depp is a wife beater, judge rules
Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater,” after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner and put her in fear for her life. In a ruling that could severely damage Depp’s reputation and career, Judge Andrew Nicol said he accepted claims from the actor’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, that he had violently assaulted her during their tempestuous five-year relationship.
Netflix to debut its first Egyptian series
Netflix Inc will on Thursday debut its first Egyptian television series “Paranormal,” a major step in the streaming service’s Middle Eastern strategy. The series is based on Egyptian novelist Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s books about a doctor whose lifelong scientific convictions are suddenly called into question. His critically acclaimed novels in Arabic have sold more than 15 million copies.