Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others
The much-anticipated movie remake of science-fiction epic "Dune" won praise from critics on Friday for its stunning visual spectacle, though some of the initial reviews said that only the most hard-core fans would enjoy the storytelling. "Dune" debuted at the Venice Film Festival on Friday and will hit theaters and the HBO Max streaming service on Oct. 22. The movie is adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries
Actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac have known each other for years, but being old friends was a mixed blessing when it came to playing a married couple in new television miniseries "Scenes from a Marriage," the pair said on Saturday. Chastain, 44, and Isaac, 42, who both studied at the Juilliard arts school and have been friends since college days, portray Mira and Jonathan in the HBO series, an adaptation of acclaimed Swedish director Ingmar Bergman's miniseries of the same title.
Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong-seo star in tribute to outsiders 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'
Hollywood star Kate Hudson and South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo play two outsiders on a collision course with their surroundings in Ana Lily Amirpour's Venice Film Festival competition entry "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon." The fantasy adventure opens with Jeon's mysterious Mona Lisa using supernatural powers to break free from the maximum-security wing of a mental asylum in New Orleans. Running away from the police she finds herself in the city's raucous French Quarter where she comes to the rescue of exotic dancer and single mother Bonnie (Hudson) who in turn takes her in.