FILE PHOTO: Comedian Richard Belzer gestures as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012.  

 Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Actor Richard Belzer, who parlayed his stand-up comedy chops into a career playing the iconic role of police detective John Munch in NBC's "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," died Sunday. He was 78.

Belzer was at his winter home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France, with his third wife, former actress Harlee McBride, and stepchildren when he died, his longtime friend William Scheft told The Washington Post. Scheft, who was making a documentary about Belzer's career, said Belzer had circulatory and respiratory health issues for the last few years of his life.