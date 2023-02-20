Actor Richard Belzer, who parlayed his stand-up comedy chops into a career playing the iconic role of police detective John Munch in NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street” and the “Law & Order” franchise, died Sunday. He was 78.

Belzer was at his winter home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France, with his wife, former actress Harlee McBride, and stepchildren when he died, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Washington Post.