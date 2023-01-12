Irish American dancer Michael Flatley, who shot to global fame for his performances in the "Riverdance" and "Lord of the Dance" stage shows, has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

The star has undergone surgery and is "in the care of an excellent team of doctors," a post on his Facebook page said, alongside a black-and-white photo of Flatley looking out to sea. No further details on his condition were disclosed.