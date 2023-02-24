FILE PHOTO: A cake decorated in the style of the Roald Dahl children's book "Matilda" is displayed at the Cake and Bake show in London, Britain

FILE PHOTO: A cake decorated in the style of the Roald Dahl children's book "Matilda" is displayed at the Cake and Bake show in London on Oct. 3, 2015.

 Neil Hall/Reuters

LONDON -- Roald Dahl's famous children's books including "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda" will be published uncensored later this year said publisher Puffin, bowing to pressure after a public outcry over modernized versions.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among those to have criticized the "airbrushing" of literature on Monday after a report in The Daily Telegraph showed 2022 versions of the children's books had removed or changed references to gender, race and physical appearance to avoid causing offense.