Rob Gronkowski has always been a sure-handed tight end who tracks the football well.
He’s a five-time Pro Bowl player, four-time Super Bowl champion and now a one-time Guinness Book of World Records holder.
Gronkowski returned to his alma mater at the University of Arizona to be a co-captain in the spring football game opposite former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi.
Before the game, Gronk walked out in his college uniform, complete with helmet and shoulder pads. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch introduced Gronkowski to players.
“We’ve got one of our top alumni that has ever played here,” Fisch told his players. “We’ve already introduced Coach Bruschi ... now we’ve got four-time Super Bowl winner, five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski!
“He’s not just in pads for no reason. He’s in pads because we’re going to have one final catch here at Arizona Stadium. What we’re going to do is we’re going to make it a Guinness Book of World Records catch. We’re going to have the highest altitude catch that’s ever been done in the world ― 600 feet in the air.”
The helicopter was actually at 640 feet.
Gronkowski dropped the football the first two times. But on the third try he held on and gave the football the Gronk spike as Arizona players mobbed him.
“Every time you step on that field, you’ve got to raise that bar to another level, baby!” Gronkowski told players. “And I just raised that bar to this level!”