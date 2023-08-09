FILE PHOTO: Gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band"on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival

Musician Robbie Robertson arrives for the gala presentation of his biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 5, 2019. 

 Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/File Photo

Robbie Robertson, the guitarist and main songwriter in The Band, the Canadian-American group known for songs including "The Weight" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," has died at the age of 80, his manager said on Wednesday.

Robertson, who left his Toronto home at age 16 to pursue his rock'n'roll dreams, died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness, Robertson's manager of 34 years, Jared Levine, said in a statement.