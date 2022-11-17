Robert Clary, the diminutive Paris-born actor and singer who survived 31 months in Nazi concentration camps but later had no qualms about co-starring in "Hogan's Heroes," the American situation comedy set in a German World War II POW camp, has died at the age of 96.

Clary, who played strudel-baking French Cpl. Louis Lebeau on "Hogan's Heroes" during its six seasons from 1965 to 1971, died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his granddaughter told The Hollywood Reporter.