Students search for the personal effects and remains of tsunami victims using a robot equipped with ground-penetrating radar in Japan on Sunday.

 The Japan News-Yomiuri

SENDAI — A technical college in Sendai, Japan, has developed a self-propelled robot equipped with ground-penetrating radar, which it recently deployed to search for four elementary school children missing since the tsunami caused by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

The search was conducted Sunday on the coast of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, at the request of Miho Suzuki, 54, whose daughter Hana went missing in the disaster as a fourth grader at Okawa Elementary School.