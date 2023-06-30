Robot takes podium as orchestra conductor in Seoul

An android robot, EveR 6, is seen as it took the conductor's podium to lead a performance by South Korea's national orchestra, in Seoul, on Friday.

 National Theater of Korea/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL -- An android robot, EveR 6, took the conductor's podium in Seoul on Friday evening to lead a performance by South Korea's national orchestra, marking the first such attempt in the country.

The two-armed robot, designed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology, made its debut at the National Theater of Korea, leading musicians in the country's national orchestra.