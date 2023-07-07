FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot miniature

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and a robot miniature are shown in this illustration taken on June 23.

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

GENEVA — Robots presented at an AI forum said on Friday they expected to increase in number and help solve global problems, and would not steal humans’ jobs or rebel against us.

But, in the world’s first human-robot press conference, they gave mixed responses on whether they should submit to stricter regulation.